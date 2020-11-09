Xiaomi offers discounts of up to 90% interactive campaign

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi is promoting the interactive campaign “Operation Rescue Mi Bunny”, with discounts of up to 90% on its website. According to the company, this initiative will prepare consumers for Black Friday. The campaign will take place on the next Wednesday in November (11, 18 and 25).

In those days, the official Xiaomi website will hide the official mascot Mi Bunny, a rabbit that got lost in space and carries “exclusive promotions from another planet”. As a reward for those who find the character, the website will display the product on offer at that time.

To buy the product at a discount, just add it to the cart and enter the code “RESCUE”. It is worth noting that the action will take place throughout the day, without restriction of hours.

Inspired by the great space events that have occurred recently, such as the discovery of water by NASA on the Moon, this is the first major campaign for the brand’s new website. After a recent restructuring, the sales channel gained a modern and intuitive layout, in addition to new sections that will be used in the interactive event.

“A campaign that is a real gift for our fans, with a discount that everyone dreams of. An initiative to avoid possible agglomerations in our physical stores, since we always value the safety of our customers “, stated the head of the Xiaomi Brazil project, Luciano Barbosa.



