Xiaomi models that will receive MIUI 13 update

The list of Xiaomi models that will receive the MIUI 13 update has previously appeared. The Chinese company, which is currently dealing with the problems caused by the software named MIUI 12, will be busy with innovations next year.

According to many users, the update named MIUI 13 will be released in India (outside of China) in the first place. It was stated in previous news that this version will be released in June next year, but an official working on Xiaomi’s official forum confused.

Have the Xiaomi models that will receive the MIUI 13 update been determined?

The fate of MIUI 13, which is said to be used by everyone in the summer of 2021, is not yet clear. Because the Xiaomi front prefers to remain silent on this issue for now.

This version, which is expected to be equipped with new animations, new themes, planning options for airplane mode, instant edit filter for photos and videos, new power saving mode and similar functional features, may be released earlier than expected. A forum official named “Manwex” sparked the MIUI 13 controversy.

According to this person, we will be facing MIUI 13 in the second quarter of next year. If there is no change, we will meet this update in April 2021 at the earliest. The concept of the second quarter also covers the month of June.

In short, the April 2021 – June 2021 period will be quite active for Xiaomi users. As we mentioned above, the phrase June 2021 was also in the news published in the past, but no official working at Xiaomi had spoken clearly on this issue.

We know that the statement made by “Manwex” cannot be regarded as an official statement (unless Xiaomi says otherwise). It is wondered which Xiaomi models will be released for MIUI 13, which is said to host important features such as improved touch sensitivity, improved notification system and renewed storage experience.

If you wish, you can take a look at the lists that have not yet been verified by Xiaomi but are prepared based on the MIUI policy implemented by Xiaomi. Which smart phone are you using?

POCO

Poco X3

Poco X3 NFC

Poco M2

Poco M2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro

Poco X2

Poco C3

Redmi

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 Ultra Racing

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Black Shark

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 3S

Black Shark 3 Pro

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Other models thought to be refreshed with the MIUI 13 update

Redmi K30 4G

POCO F1

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Y1

Redmi Y1 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi 4

Mi Mix 2

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7A

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 10 – To be announced next year

Redmi Note 10 Pro – To be announced next year

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro



