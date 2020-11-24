Xiaomi models that will receive MIUI 13 update

The list of Xiaomi models that will receive the MIUI 13 update has previously appeared. The Chinese company, which is currently dealing with the problems caused by the software named MIUI 12, will be busy with innovations next year.
According to many users, the update named MIUI 13 will be released in India (outside of China) in the first place. It was stated in previous news that this version will be released in June next year, but an official working on Xiaomi’s official forum confused.
Have the Xiaomi models that will receive the MIUI 13 update been determined?
The fate of MIUI 13, which is said to be used by everyone in the summer of 2021, is not yet clear. Because the Xiaomi front prefers to remain silent on this issue for now.
This version, which is expected to be equipped with new animations, new themes, planning options for airplane mode, instant edit filter for photos and videos, new power saving mode and similar functional features, may be released earlier than expected. A forum official named “Manwex” sparked the MIUI 13 controversy.
According to this person, we will be facing MIUI 13 in the second quarter of next year. If there is no change, we will meet this update in April 2021 at the earliest. The concept of the second quarter also covers the month of June.
In short, the April 2021 – June 2021 period will be quite active for Xiaomi users. As we mentioned above, the phrase June 2021 was also in the news published in the past, but no official working at Xiaomi had spoken clearly on this issue.
We know that the statement made by “Manwex” cannot be regarded as an official statement (unless Xiaomi says otherwise). It is wondered which Xiaomi models will be released for MIUI 13, which is said to host important features such as improved touch sensitivity, improved notification system and renewed storage experience.
If you wish, you can take a look at the lists that have not yet been verified by Xiaomi but are prepared based on the MIUI policy implemented by Xiaomi. Which smart phone are you using?
POCO
Poco X3
Poco X3 NFC
Poco M2
Poco M2 Pro
Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro
Poco X2
Poco C3
Redmi
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30 Ultra Racing
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi 9
Redmi 9A
Redmi 9C
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Redmi 10X 5G
Redmi 10X 4G
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro Premium
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 5G
Black Shark
Black Shark 2
Black Shark 2 Pro
Black Shark 3
Black Shark 3S
Black Shark 3 Pro
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Other models thought to be refreshed with the MIUI 13 update
Redmi K30 4G
POCO F1
Redmi 6
Redmi 6 Pro
Redmi 6A
Redmi Note 5
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Redmi 5
Redmi 5A
Redmi Note 4
Redmi Y1
Redmi Y1 Lite
Redmi Y2
Redmi 4
Mi Mix 2
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Redmi 7A
Redmi 8
Redmi 8A
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 10 – To be announced next year
Redmi Note 10 Pro – To be announced next year
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro