Xiaomi models that will receive the Android 11 update have been leaked with a visual. A MIUI 12 update that was released recently turned into a software nightmare that even Xiaomi has described as dangerous.

Xiaomi models that will receive Android 11 update

We have previously learned that in the development phase of Android 11 (Beta), popular smartphones such as Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, POCO F2 Pro and Redmi K30 play an important role. In addition, according to the published image, the Redmi Note 8 series will also be able to benefit from this update.

According to an information received, there are five titles in the roadmap prepared by Xiaomi for Android 11. In the first title, we see smartphones equipped with Android 11 Beta. The second topic includes products that can only test this software under the supervision of Xiaomi officials.

When we look at the top right, we see that relatively old models such as Redmi Note 7, Note 7S, Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, 8A Dual and models that receive MIUI 9 update cannot benefit from Android 11. Mi CC 9e will receive Android 11 update. In the last part, we see smartphones that are currently using this software.

Xiaomi has not made any statement about the accuracy of this list. In this context, the image above is merely a claim. Which Xiaomi model do you prefer? What do you think about Android 11? We are waiting your comments.



