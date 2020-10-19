Xiaomi mobile with 100% wireless charging in 20 minutes

The Chinese company beats them all with a new wireless charging system that charges a 4,000 mAh battery in 20 minutes.

Competition (and competition) in the Mobile Telephony sector is fierce, intense and without respite. Brands and manufacturers ‘fight’ to see who puts the best and latest technology or advancement before the rest in the market. And in the section on Quick Charging, the goal is to make ‘Wireless’ technology with wireless charging bases -that is, recharge a mobile without using cables, just leaving it on a base- to be as fast as the classic charger system with cables. And Xiaomi seems to have already succeeded.

Xiaomi 80W Mi Wireless Charging

The very popular Chinese company Occidente today unveiled its latest innovation in the field of next-generation fast charging: a pioneering 80W wireless charging technology that represents a significant leap from the 30W wireless charging technology introduced by the company in 2019. In this way, 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology is capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery:

– At 10% in 1 minute

– 50% in 8 minutes

– 100% in just 19 minutes

In comparative terms, the same 30W technology introduced in 2019 is capable of charging a similar battery to 50% in about 25 minutes and to 100% in 69 minutes, as we see widely exceeded.

3 advances in 12 months

Always seeking that goal of being the first, Xiaomi has not wasted time this pandemic 2020, presenting up to three important advances in this field. In March 2020, Xiaomi introduced the 40W wireless charging; shortly after, in August, it broke its record with the first 50W wireless charging technology. And now it has been overtaken by the 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology.

When will it be implemented in mobiles? At the moment Xiaomi does not say anything else, but the 50W wireless technology of just 3 months ago is already in terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, presented the same August.



