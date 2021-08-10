Xiaomi Mix 4: Price, Features And Release Date

Xiaomi Mix 4: The day has finally arrived for the Chinese company that has shown the world one of the most advanced phones that it makes available to users. We are talking about the Xiaomi Mix 4, which we have talked about in recent weeks. But now we already know all the details such as the price and the characteristics of the new terminal of the Chinese company.

This is Mix 4

It is clear that Xiaomi knows how to do things very well and it shows it with its high-end phones. Surely you know all the benefits of the Mi family, but the Mi Mix section also has a lot to say. And the Chinese house has a lot to say in this latest version of its most innovative smartphone whose improvements are seen from the front of the device.

The first thing that we find ahead is a screen of no less than 6.67 in AMOLED version of 120 Hz refreshment. At the top you have nothing less than a 20 MPX front lens that you will not see with the naked eye. This is so because it is the first phone of the firm with a camera under the screen, which allows to maintain all the elegance of a screen without notch but with all the characteristics of a selfie camera. Nor do we forget the integration of the fingerprint sensor under the screen.

If we go to the rear we have three lenses available divided into a main 108 MPX, a telephoto lens of 8 MPX and a wide angle that reaches 13 MPX. All three will be in a fairly wide package with rounded edges. If we go inside the Mix 4, we find a powerful device thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 888+ processor that also brings 5G to the combination.

Among the other features of the device we find a variable RAM of between 8 and 12 GB in addition to a space to choose from 128, 256 and 512 GB. The terminal is not far behind in the rest of the specifications with its GPS, WiFi 6, Bluetooth and NFC that are already more than necessary along with a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W of cable charging power.