Xiaomi: MIUI 13 Has Design Revealed In Leaked Images

Xiaomi: This Tuesday (22), new images and videos of the MIUI 13 interface were released on Twitter. User Xiaomiui revealed design changes to the system and the working of the file manager for the upcoming Xiaomi firmware.

The most apparent modifications involve rounding the icons and a new motion animation when arranging files. According to technology website GizChina, we will also be able to customize the device’s home screen with shortcuts to images, documents, videos and social media.

On June 20th, images of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 using MIUI 13 were leaked on Instagram. If the leak is true, we can expect the arrival of the interface with the launch of the smartphone.

Fixing MIUI 12 Problems

MIUI 12 was released globally in December 2020, and in April of this year it was updated to MIUI 12.5, which sought to optimize device memory and CPU usage.

MIUI 13 is expected to receive similar improvements, plus bug fixes and better compatibility with Android 11 and Android 12. Recently, the official interface profile on Weibo published an apology for the delay in updating and lack of firmware stability on the current version of Google’s system.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal the release date of MIUI 13 and has not commented on the leaks, so all details should be treated as rumors. Some speculation is that more information about the interface could arrive on June 25th.