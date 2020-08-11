Xiaomi MIUI 12 has interesting features

The APK file of the new Gallery application developed by Xiaomi for MIUI 12 has been published. Now Android 8 and above smartphone users can test the beta version of the app.

Kacskrz, an XDA Developers member, pulled out v2.2.16.17, the latest version of the MIUI Gallery app, from the Chinese beta version of MIUI 12, the latest version of MIUI, Xiaomi’s Android-based smartphone interface, and It made it possible for a wider user base to experience it.

With MIUI Gallery v2.2.16.17, Xiaomi offers users a number of advanced features such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), smartphone frame to screen display, new sky-changing filters. However, it should be noted that these features are currently tested with a small audience of users in the beta version in China, so they do not work at full performance.

MIUI Gallery v2.2.16.17 – Optical Character Recognition

MIUI Gallery’s new Optical Character Recognition feature enables text in an image to be scanned and converted into digital text. However, since the feature works by sending the data to MIUI Gallery servers, it is not much more possible to say that it works at full performance, at least for now.

MIUI Gallery v2.2.16.17 – How to Add Smartphone Frame to Screenshot

The feature of adding a smartphone frame to the screenshot allows you to add a frame in the form of a smartphone when you take a screenshot. In this way, the screen image directly reflects the exact image the user sees on the screen. For now, the smartphone frames that can be added with this feature include the following models:

Mi 9

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 10 Pro

Redmi K20 / Mi 9T

POCO X2 / Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro

Mi 10



MIUI Gallery v2.2.16.17 – Sky Swap Filters

Perhaps the most striking feature of the MIUI Gallery application is the new sky changing filters. As you can see from the screenshots above, with MIUI Gallery v2.2.16.17, you can change the sky in the photos to provide a perfect visual. However, it should be noted that in order to use this feature, the sky must be open so that the algorithm can detect it.

You can download MIUI Gallery v2.2.16.17 application, which can be used on Android 8 and above smartphones, by clicking here. However, it should be noted that the application was installed with an APK published by an independent developer, and Webtekno will not accept any responsibility if something happens to your device.



