Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 released release date for stable version

Xiaomi announced when the MIUI 12.5, which it tested as a beta in China, will be released stable. The company that organizes the “Mi Fan Open Day” event will release the MIUI 12.5 update on April 30th.

Announcing the release date of the MIUI 12.5 stable version, the company also shared the top 5 models that will receive this update. Accordingly, the new update first; Xiaomi will come to Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 9SE and Mi 11 models.

The expected MIUI 12.5 stable version is finally

The phones we mentioned above received the stable version a few days ago. However, this update was not considered fully stable as it came to devices as “Stable Beta”. Therefore, the company will release the public stable version on April 30th.

What is Stable Beta?

The updates that come as “Stable Beta” can generally be used by a limited number of people. The purpose of the company to present the update in this way is to determine whether there are any errors. The manufacturer determines if there is a problem by first delivering the update to these members. If there is no problem in the version, the update reaches the whole user in stages with OTA.

The stable update of MIUI 12.5, which Xiaomi will release on April 30, will reach users in China first. Global users will start receiving this update in the second quarter of 2021. However, there is no clear information on this subject at the moment.