The date for the official release of the MIUI 12.5 user interface for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones has emerged. Millions of people using MIUI interface are waiting for the update to come. The closed beta version was initially released for users in China, and then the open beta version came only for users in China.

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 release date has been announced

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 update was announced with Mi 11 in December 2020. Xiaomi announced today that the MIUI 12.5 update will be released Globally on February 8th. With this update, it is said that 35 percent less use in the background and 25 percent more battery life will increase.

The biggest visible change in the new version was undoubtedly on the design side. A more aesthetic and eye-pleasing change was experienced in the design. The new version of Xiaomi, which is seen to be ambitious on the interface side, underlines that it consumes 20 percent less memory, uses 25 percent less power and decreases memory usage by an average of 35 percent in the background.

Phones that will receive the MIUI 12.5 update:

– Xiaomi Mi 11

– Xiaomi Mi 10

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth

– Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

– Xiaomi Mi 9

– Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

– Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

– Xiaomi Mi CC9

– Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

– Xiaomi CC9e

– Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

– Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

– Xiaomi Redmi K30S

– Xiaomi Redmi K30 Racing

– Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

– Xiaomi Redmi K30

– Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

– Xiaomi Redmi K20

– Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G

– Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro

– Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

– Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

– Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

– Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

– Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

– Xiaomi Redmi Note 7