Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite will be introduced! Here is the date

In addition to Xiaomi smartphones, it also makes a name for itself in wearable technology. We recently read that the Xiaomi Watch Premium Edition model was delayed. On the smartwatch side, the company, which has very competitive features and prices, will now introduce its smart watch named Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite.

Affordable Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is coming

It is said that the device, which we understand to be more affordable with the Lite jewelry in the name of the smart watch, will be introduced tomorrow (December 10). This information, based on a reliable source by Gizmochina, does not only include the date of introduction. The smart watch will also be quite affordable. The price of the watch, which is said to be released with a price below 60 dollars, is estimated to be “50 dollars”.

It is reported that the new Mi Watch Lite model will have similar features with the Redmi Watch. To remember, the Redmi Watch has a curved screen and square design that offers 323 ppi pixel density. The very classic smart watch hosts more than 20 special call support.

Although the battery capacity of the Lite model is unknown, Xiaomi shared the information that it is used for a week on a single charge. Reports show that the Mi Watch Lite includes a 230mAh battery with 5W charging support.

The first striking detail about the technical features of the new Xiaomi smartwatch is the 1.41 inch HD display. In addition, it has built-in GPS, 230 mAh internal battery and 5W charging support. Connecting with Bluetooth 5.1, the new smart watch can be used with both Android and iOS devices. It can be used with 4.4 and above versions on the Android side and with iOS 10 and above versions on the iOS side.

