Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite smart watch introduced

Xiaomi has unveiled its new smart watch named Mi Watch Lite. The basis of the smart watch is the Redmi Watch, which was introduced in China last month. The Mi Watch Lite has a 1.4 inch, 320 x 320 pixel resolution color touchscreen. The pixel density of the screen is 323 ppi. Supporting more than 120 watch faces, Mi Watch Lite provides users with detailed information with some of these watch faces.

Featuring an automatic pedometer, Mi Watch Lite supports 11 different exercise modes. These modes include outdoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, treadmill, sea swimming, pool swimming, freestyle, cricket, trekking, trail running and walking.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite also has a sleep tracking feature. Heart rate monitor and breathing guide are also among the features offered in the watch. Adjusting the stress level is also easier thanks to the breathing guide. With Mi Watch Lite, incoming call, SMS and application notifications can be seen. Music controls, motion settings, phone finder and weather report are also available to users. GPS is also available on Mi Watch Lite.

The 230 mAh battery provides the energy that the smart clock needs. Thanks to this battery, the clock can run for nine days without needing charging. It takes two hours to fully charge the battery.

There are five different strap color options for the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite. These colors are listed as pink, ivory, black, dark blue and green. There is no information about the price and release date of the watch for now.



