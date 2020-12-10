Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite offering 9 days of use

Xiaomi announced the Mi Watch Lite, which offers up to 9 days of use on a single charge and has more than 120 watch interfaces. Although the device is appreciated for its features, its price has not been announced yet.

The Chinese technology company Xiaomi has officially announced the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, which we can also call the re-branded version of the Redmi Watch, which was announced last month. Although Xiaomi has not announced an official price tag for the Mi Watch Lite, the device is expected to be a price / performance product.

Coming with a 1.4 inch LCD screen with 320×320 pixel resolution, Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite offers up to 9 days in standard use with its 230 mAh battery and 10 hours in GPS sports mode with a single charge. According to Xiaomi’s statements, Mi Watch Lite has 11 different sports modes.

Offering features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, breathing exercises, call answering, notification control, weather information and music player control, Mi Watch Lite also has water and dust resistance up to 5 ATMs.

One of the most striking features of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is that it has more than 120 watch interfaces. Thus, users can have a more personal smartwatch experience. The device is used with Xiaomi Wear on Android and Xiaomi Wear Lite application on iOS. As we reported at the beginning of our news, Xiaomi did not reveal a price for the Mi Watch Lite, but the Redmi Watch, which is almost the same product, had a price tag of $ 40.



