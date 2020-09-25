Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is here! Here are the features

The features of the new smart watch named Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite have been announced. This device will likely be remembered as the affordable version of the Xiaomi Mi Watch.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch, which was launched in November last year, could be purchased for about $ 190 at that time. The national certification body named UL (Demko) operating in Denmark has decided that the Mi Watch, whose code is “REDMIWT02”, complies with international standards.

What will Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite offer with its features?

The new product of the East Asia representative works in harmony with the 5 VDC and 0.4 A charging infrastructure. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, with a screen size of 1.78 inches, was produced in conjunction with the S-AMOLED architecture. The screen resolution of this smart watch, whose price is not yet known, is 360 x 448.

The Lite version, which is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. The Lite, with a battery capacity of 570 mAh, includes standard features such as NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n and Bluetooth 4.2.

Xiaomi’s new pupil is also equipped with wireless charging technology. No statement has been made about the price of the Lite model. This model may be available in some markets under the name Redmi Watch. We will be getting more information about Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite in the coming days.

A smart watch, codenamed “REDMIWT01” and bearing the Redmi signature, was certified by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. What do you think about the Lite version? We welcome your comments and price estimates.



