Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite introduced! Here are the features

Xiaomi, which has made a name for itself thanks to smartphones, also wants to mention its wearable technology products. Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, which has been on the agenda with its leaks recently, was introduced! Here are the features

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite features

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite will appear before users with a 1.4 inch square LCD screen with a resolution of 320 × 320 pixels. It comes out of the box with a 230mAh battery that fully charges the smart watch in two hours.

It claims the smartwatch can offer up to 9 days of battery life in normal use and up to 10 hours in continuous GPS sports mode. Xiaomi’s new smart watch; cycling, indoor cycling, outdoor running, treadmill, walking, swimming in the pool and the sea, etc. It comes with 11 sports mode features that include sports.

The smart watch has a water and dust resistance rating of 5 ATM, working in water up to 50 meters. In addition, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, breathing exercises, call and chat notifications, weather support and music controls are offered to the users. One of the striking features of the newly introduced watch is; Released with more than 120 watch interfaces.

Android users need to download the Xiaomi Wear app to connect this smart watch, while iOS users; It will need to download the Xiaomi Wear Lite app. Finally, if we talk about the price of the smart watch; There was no explanation about the price, but the Redmi Watch, which is almost the same device, was introduced with a price tag of $ 40. For this reason, the price of the newly introduced smart watch is expected to be around this.



