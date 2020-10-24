Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition announced!

Previously, the price of Xiaomi Mi Watch Color was announced. After the event in January, a new development took place. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is officially announced. Smartwatch fans outside of China will finally be able to reach the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sports Edition features

At Xiaomi’s big smartphone event last month, it turned out that it was preparing for a global event for an international version of the Mi Watch. Images of a device that looks different from the original Mi Watch and even cheaper than the Mi Watch Color, both released in China earlier this year, have surfaced.

Adding a functional feature to its smart watch that can also measure the amount of oxygen in the blood, Xiaomi also releases the new Mi Watch Color Sports Edition globally. It is expected to have a price of $ 100 for the watch, whose global price has not been announced. So, what are the features of this smart watch?

This smart watch, similar in design to the Mi Watch Color model, weighs 32.5 grams and its screen has a resolution of 454 × 454 pixels. On the screen side, a 1.39 inch AMOLED screen welcomes us. Let us state that the smart watch is focused on sports, as can be understood from its name. In this way, it is said that 30 basic measurements will be made easily with this watch.

The 420 mAh battery that powers the smart watch is said to offer two weeks of use. The watch comes in three color options: black, blue and beige. The smart watch, which is also offered with a silicone strap, has six color options here. The Sports Edition is currently available for pre-order from Xiaomi’s site. Users in China will receive this product in the first week of November. There is currently no clear date for sales outside of China.



