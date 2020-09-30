Xiaomi Mi Watch and 65W “GaN” fast charger introduced!

Xiaomi introduced both Mi 10T series and Xiaomi Mi Watch and 65W “GaN” fast charger at its new event. Technical details and prices about the remarkable products have also been revealed. Here are the Xiaomi Mi Watch and 65W fast charger features and price:

Features of Xiaomi Mi Watch and 65W fast charger

The Xiaomi Mi Watch was introduced before, but there is another round option for this smartwatch. This smart watch, which has a round screen, was greeted with positive comments by users. The smart watch comes with a 1.39 inch color, 450 nit brightness and an AMOLED display.

The watch meets the users with 6 different strap colors. This smart watch, which weighs 32 grams and offers up to 16 days of use, has a built-in voice assistant.

The interface of the smart watch that comes with WearOS, which is Android-based, is of course MIUI. The smart watch has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and includes features such as GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The price was announced as 99 euro.

65W fast charger features

Xiaomi introduced the much smaller 65W “GaN” fast charger. No matter how advanced the technology is, the charging times of the phones are still not as long as desired. Still, there are “fast chargers” that can charge in a very fast time. Xiaomi 65W “GaN” fast charging plans to make a difference with its reduced size.

Even though the fast charging adapters show their power with their giant sizes, Xiaomi introduced a smaller size. Thanks to GaN technology, the technology used in the fast charger, which is more powerful and smaller, is essentially: The semiconductor material is based on gallium nitride. This technology, which provides more power, can be based on silicon and with fewer parts.

The fast charger has a USB-C connection and can charge both phones and laptops quickly, as it has 65W of power.

The charger has a price of 29 euros.



