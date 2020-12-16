Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro e-book reader introduced

Xiaomi introduced the new e-book reader named Mi Reader Pro. Putting a lot on top of the first Mi Reader, Mi Reader Pro draws a product profile to compete with Amazon Kindle Oasis.

Mi Reader Pro has a big screen. It is possible to make a lot of customization on this screen. The presence of voice control features also puts the Mi Reader Pro in a special place. The 7.8 inch e-ink display has a 330 ppi pixel density. The hue of the colors on the screen, which has 24 different brightness levels, can be adjusted as warm or cool. Thus, users will be able to have a more comfortable reading experience.

Mi Reader Pro has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Quad-core processor and user interface based on Android 8.1 Oreo are also among the features of the device. With the support of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, Mi Reader Pro can also access Chinese services such as Baidu and WeChat Reading. Some of Xiao AI voice control features are also available to users in Mi Reader Pro.

E-books can be uploaded to Mi Reader Pro via phones that are connected to the same wireless network. Formats such as .txt, .epub, .pdf and Microsoft Office documents can be opened in Mi Reader Pro. The 3200 mAh battery does not need charging for 70 days.

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro will be sold in China for 1299 yuan. But for a while it will be possible to purchase the device for 1099 yuan.



