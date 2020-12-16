Xiaomi Mi QLED TV was released for 44 55 ‘

Xiaomi today launched (16) its premium smart tv model in the Indian market, with the latest generation features at an attractive price compared to the competition. The new Mi QLED 4K 55 TV is aimed at more demanding consumers, and comes with Android 10 and HDMI 2.1 in a narrow (5 ”) frame that covers 96% of the device’s area.

Mi QLED TV 4K 55 represents a change from Xiaomi’s strategy to launch in that country only simpler models, focused solely on cost-benefit ratio. Even so, the new equipment reaches stores for a price equivalent to US $ 750 (R $ 3,800).

Technical details

Mi QLED TV 4K 55’s display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG content. Xiaomi guarantees that the screen is capable of covering 100% of the NTSC color spectrum. Reality Flow technology allows the display of captured content at 24 or 30 fps (frames per second). The ALLM (automatic low latency mode) feature switches to Game Mode as soon as it detects next generation game consoles.

The set promises an immersive sound experience and support for Dolby Audio technologies: there are six speakers, four of them full-range and two tweeters with a total output of 30 watts.

To deliver good performance, this smart TV is powered by a MediaTek MT9611 processor, working with GPU Mali-G52, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The TV runs the Android 10 system and brings integrated Play Store and Google Assistant.

Finally, the Mi QLED TV 4K 55 features three HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC support, optical audio output, two USB ports, an Ethernet, headphone jack and RCA ports. It comes with a Bluetooth remote control with built-in microphone for voice commands and shortcut keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



