Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: Stylus Tablet is Confirmed for August 10

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5: Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi confirmed, from an official poster, one more device to be presented at the brand’s next conference, scheduled for August 10 this year.

It is the Mi Pad 5, a tablet that in this generation will feature a Stylus pen, flat sides and an antenna, which means LTE or 5G connectivity. The 10.9″ display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Previous rumors indicate that the line will consist of three variants: Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite and Mi Pad 5 Pro, the most powerful of which will have the Snapdragon 870 as a processor.

It is worth remembering that, for at least a month, the Chinese was considered the largest cell phone maker in the world and surpassed South Korean rival Samsung. The rival also has an event scheduled and will present new models a day later, on August 11th.