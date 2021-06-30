Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X Announced: Here’s The Price

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X announced: Xiaomi has announced its new flagship laptop, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X, which offers almost the best possible features. Although the device can decorate the dreams of almost all consumers with its features, it destroys all dreams with its price.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi wants to continue its rise in the smartphone market in the laptop industry. The company has introduced a serious competitor to the Windows laptop competition, especially with the latest flagship laptop model it has announced.

The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X continues Xiaomi’s previous generation notebook design language. With a thin, lightweight aluminum body, ultra-thin screen bezels, a large touchpad and keyboard with 1.5mm movement capacity, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X will definitely meet users’ expectations.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X, which comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3,456 x 2,160 pixels, comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. This screen, which supports 100 percent of the sRGB color palette, does not make it very possible to use in daylight with its 600 nits maximum brightness.

With the Core i7-11370H processor, it offers 4.8 Ghz frequency speed with overclocking, and with the Core i5-11300H processor, it offers 4.4 Ghz frequency speed with overclocking. Therefore, Xiaomi does not leave any question mark on performance. Relying on NVIDIA’s RTX 3050Ti, which offers 4GB GDDR6 memory for graphics, the laptop has 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD in the i7 processor model, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in the i5 processor model.

Featuring one USB Type-C, one Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A, one HDMI 2.1 and one 3.5mm headphone jack, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X features the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 It supports next-generation wireless technology. The laptop, which has a sound system developed by Harman, can charge its 80Wh battery with a speed of 130W via the USB Type-C port.

Well… Let’s come to the most important issue, price. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X, which has a single color option called ‘Space Gray’, has a price tag of $ 1,238 for the model with the i5 processor and $ 1,549 for the model with the i7 processor. To be honest, Xiaomi has produced a device that exceeds the expectations of those who want a ‘premium’ laptop, but the price is too high for most consumers to even want to look at.