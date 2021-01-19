Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 IC released with Intel Core i5 chip

Xiaomi has just made another version of the Mi Notebook 14 official in India, this time the company is offering the Mi Notebook 14 (IC), which brings an integrated webcam as a differential.

The laptop has a metal design and specifications identical to the variant already presented in June by the company in the country, including 10th generation Intel Core processors and battery with a life of at least 10 hours.

In addition, the machines, which weigh 1.5 kg, include options with storage of 256 GB or 512 GB of SSD, 8 GB of RAM (DDR4 at 2666 MHz), GPU Intel UHD 620 or NVIDIA MX250 and 14 “Full HD screen ( 1920×1080).

The original models of the Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition did not include an integrated webcam – Xiaomi even included an external USB camera in the box – however, the brand’s customers asked for a product with more affordable prices, which it did with the brand to announce a model equipped with Core i3 earlier.

Such a variant, which ended up being positioned as a product for students, was called Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition (this also included an integrated webcam). The Mi NoteBook 14 (IC), in this case, is basically a turbocharged version of the e-Learning Edition.

Technical specifications

14 “Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen with 16: 9 aspect ratio

Intel Core i5-10210U processor

Intel UHD 620 or NVIDIA MX250 GPU

8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM

256 or 512 GB SSD (SATA 3)

720p webcam

2x USB 3.1, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 1.4

3.2 mm connector (as for microphone and headphone)

3,220 mAh battery with 65W charging

Windows 10 operating system

Weight: 1.5 kg