Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite started receiving Android 11 updates

Xiaomi has just added another phone model to the list of devices already updated to Android 11, the latest version of Google’s operating system for mobile devices. The Chinese company has started making the new version of the software available to users of the Mi Note 10 Lite.

The device, which was launched at the end of 2019 with Android 10, had already received the update for MIUI 12 and now begins to have access also to the news present in Android 11 from the Mountain View company. The most curious thing, however, is that, contrary to what was expected, the system still loads the MIUI 12 interface, instead of arriving with the MIUI 12.5 update as well.

Android 11 arrives for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with several native features of the Search Giant system, such as message bubbles, the improved interface for the notification area, better permission management and the control of smart devices through the menu. energy.

The news does not stop with the addition of features and, in addition, it also updates the Google security package for the month of January 2021 on updated devices and provides several bug fixes.

The new update for Mi 10 Lite comes under version number 12.1.1.0.RFNMIXM from MIUI and weighs around 2.3GB, so it is necessary to reserve this space for download. The update has already started to be made available globally, but, as it is released in stages, it may still take a few days before all devices are covered.

Android 11 will be made available to Xiaomi Mi Note 10 units through an update via OTA (Over-the-Air) and, to check if your device can be updated, simply access the system settings, navigate to About Phone and then click on MIUI Version, with the icon of the version number the device is on. It is also worth remembering that Xiaomi has already made available an update plan for the Beta version of MIUI 12.5, which includes 28 branded phones, including the flagships of the Mi 10 line.