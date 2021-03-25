Xiaomi Mi Mix series will return at March 29 event

Xiaomi will introduce the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra models at the event to be held on March 29. However, the Chinese manufacturer’s staff at the event will not be limited to these devices. Xiaomi announced that the Mi Mix series will also return with the sharing it made from its official Weibo account.

Under the poster shared by Xiaomi, there are the following statements: “” I AM GOING BACK! “Xiaomi Mix will return strongly after two years. We will meet the expectations of millions with our infinite technical power. We will talk about Mi Mix on March 29 at 19:30 (local time). ”

At the bottom of the poster, the following statements stand out: “March 29th. Xiaomi 2021 new product introduction. We have something new to show you. ”

The design of the shared poster and the use of the phrase “we will talk about” suggests that Xiaomi will briefly talk about the return of Mi Mix from the event on March 29th. In a leak that appeared a while ago, it was stated that Xiaomi could offer its foldable phone under the Mi Mix series. In another leak, this phone was mentioned as Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Pro Max. It is necessary to be patient until next Monday to see how Xiaomi will make an announcement.