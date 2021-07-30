Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: See Leaked Cell Phone Specs

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: This week, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 had some technical specifications leaked in a listing by TENAA – a Chinese regulatory body similar to Anatel. With model number 2106118C, the smartphone will have the options of 8 or 12 GB of RAM, with internal storage of up to 256 GB.

The website also reports that the device will have 5G dual-SIM. Mi Mix 4 can use MIUI 13, since, according to a company executive, the interface will be launched in August. Check the specifications provided by TENNA in more detail in the image below.

Rumors everywhere

According to past rumors, the device may come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 4,500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

In June, alleged images of Mi Mix leaked onto the internet, further supporting the idea of ​​using the MIUI 13 and highlighting a front-facing camera under the display.

Also last month, technology portal MySmartPrice reported that Xiaomi can use custom display with resolution higher than Full HD+, with extremely thin edges.

Rumors from different websites have divergences in the specs – GizChina, for example, has reported a 5,000 mAh battery in the past. The device has yet to be officially revealed, so consider the details cited as speculation.