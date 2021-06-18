Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 new features and price claims. Rumors and leaks about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 are increasing. A new news from China provides access to new information about the price of the smartphone and its most important selling point, the screen.

According to the news of MyDrivers, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be sold for a higher price compared to the Mi 11 Ultra. However, there is an understandable reason for this situation. First of all, the front camera of this phone will be placed inside the screen. This naturally brings about a price increase.

In addition, the edge bezels of the screen will also be kept as thin as possible. This will strengthen the full-screen experience. It is curious how much thinner the lower edge bezel of the screen can be.

The resolution of the screen is expected to be Full HD +. The main reason for this is said to be the placement of the front camera inside the screen.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will most likely come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It is expected that the battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh with 120W charging support will give the smartphone the energy it needs.