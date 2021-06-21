Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Is Expected To Debut Front Camera Under The Screen in 2021

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is soon to debut the front-facing camera technology under the screen, meaning that the sensor is “hidden” below the display and without any kind of edge, notch or hole in the central part of the panel.

According to the ITHome website, there will be three devices with the resource: the Mi CC11, the folding Mi Mix Fold 2 and the long-awaited Mi Mix 4.

This last device is the one that had the most information released, including supposed photos and technical specifications. The launch is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021, while the new collapsible is not expected until the end of this year.

In terms of specs, the Mi Mix 4 will have the Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4,500 mAh battery with a load of 120W. The biggest limitation will be thanks to the “hidden” front sensor: the screen will have Full HD+ as the maximum resolution.

Awaited news

Xiaomi has had patents on this technology since at least 2019. The following year, it announced that the technology was on its way to commercial models, which has not happened yet. Demonstrations of its operation have already appeared on social networks, but so far it has not appeared on devices.

Although promising, the under-screen camera technology in mobile phones is still in the beginning of practical application by companies like ZTE and still has certain limitations in the resolution of sensors and the final result of portraits.