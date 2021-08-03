Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Has Leaky Photo That Reveals Camera Under The Screen

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: On Tuesday (3), the Chinese portal ITHome revealed leaked images of the alleged smartphone Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, displaying a sensor for the camera centered under the screen. In total, the cell phone can have three sensors in this position, such as ambient light, and the fingerprint reader must also be placed on the screen.

Mi Mix 4 is expected to be released on August 10th. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said he will deliver a speech on this day and will make a new smartphone and tablet of the brand official — rumors point to the Mi Pad 5.

Speculations and leaked images showed the Mi Mix 4 coming out of the box with the MIUI 13, but the executive also confirmed that the interface will be delayed, as the team is “polishing” the experience and solving important problems. More information will be released at next week’s event.

The Mi Mix 4 promises to be the first phone with the technology for selfies under the screen from Xiaomi and will offer a competition to the ZTE Axon 30, unveiled last week.