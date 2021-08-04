Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Has Confirmed Announcement; Leaked Video Shows Screen

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi Mix 4 smartphone will be one of the highlights of the brand’s next event. The conference is scheduled for August 10th, next Tuesday.

A teaser of the model was released, without giving anything of the design. However, we can expect bolder features: the Mi Mix line is known for being more experimental in terms of look and bringing technologies that, later, may or may not appear in other families of branded devices.

In parallel, an alleged leak from the device’s screen was posted on a social network. The video is less than 20 seconds long and shows a very flexible panel, as it has not yet been incorporated into the body of the device.

Another relevant point is in the final moments of the clip: when the content is turned off, you can see the sensor for selfies positioned under the display.

Previous leaks of the device have already revealed that the phone will indeed have a front-facing camera under the screen, in the mold of devices from brands such as ZTE and Oppo. In addition, the device will feature 5G, up to 12GB of RAM and an internal storage option that goes up to 256GB.