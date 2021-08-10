Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, CyberDog: the 5 Best Announcements Made Today

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: This Tuesday (10), Xiaomi held an event full of news. The company’s first mobile phone with an under-screen camera, new models of tablets and TVs, but also the new CyberDog robot dog and improvements to MIUI was introduced.

There were many news, confirming the high expectations generated by the rumors in recent months. However, the presentation that took up most of the morning reinforced the good moment experienced by the Chinese company, which spared no efforts. If you weren’t able to follow the live announcement, check out the highlights below.

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with under-screen camera

Xiaomi confirmed the launch of Mi Mix 4, the main highlight of today’s event. The Chinese company’s first under-screen camera phone features a 20 MP sensor, with a technology dubbed CUP (Camera Under Panel).

The feat, according to the company, uses a pixel density of 400 ppi in the camera area, capable of camouflaging the sensor when it is not in use. In addition, it features the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as fast loading of 120W. global.

2. CyberDog, Xiaomi’s robot dog

In the best Spot style, by Boston Dynamics, Xiaomi presented the CyberDog. The robot dog is not a commercial product and was developed in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The idea is for him to be a companion for different activities, having the ability to run, jump and even move autonomously.

The company cites the CyberDog as having 11 “high-precision sensors that provide instant feedback to guide your movements.” Among them, there are touch sensors, cameras, ultrasonics, GPS modules, LiDAR and others.

3. New Mi Pad 5 tablets

In addition to a new smartphone, Xiaomi updated its line of tablets to compete with the new iPads. Divided between the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro models, they feature 120 Hz refresh rate on the screen, stylus pen, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 content, and TrueTone technology, which adapts the color temperature.

It is also worth mentioning that both tablets have Android 11 and the MIUI interface adapted for tablets. In the Mi Pad 5, there is an 8720 mAh battery with a 33W charger; on the Pro model, the battery has 8,600 mAh of capacity, but the charger jumps to 67W.

4. New Smart TVs

Among commercial products, Xiaomi also announced a new line of smart TVs. Highlighting the 77” Mi TV Master OLED V21, it brings improvements to new generation consoles, such as the Xbox Series X and S. The suggested price for the product is 19,999 yuan, about R$ 13.7 thousand.

5. Xiaomi Sound

Much more discreet than the other products, the brand also presented the Xiaomi Sound. The speaker features high quality sound support (Hi-Res Audio) and features Harman Kardon’s AudioEFX technology. It features 360-degree surround sound and a discreet black design with a tactile surface and a status LED.