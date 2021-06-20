Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Comes With Under-Display Camera: Expected To Be Launched This Year

Xiaomi Mi Mix: There is new news about Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, which will be the last member of the series. It is said that the smartphone will come with an under-screen camera and this date is not too far away anymore.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is preparing to expand the Mi Mix series, which has not been seen with a new model for a long time. Although there have been rumors for a long time, Mi Mix 4, which will be the last member of the Mi Mix series, which we can not find information about, will be introduced very soon according to the latest news.

Mi Mix 4, which has recently come to the fore with various news about its design, some features and the new charging technology to be used, has now come to the fore with claims about its introduction date. Although there is no official information about it yet, it was stated that Xiaomi will introduce Mi Mix 4 in the third quarter of 2021.

It will come with an under-screen camera:

This information about the Mi Mix 4 is based on the news of a Chinese source, My Drivers. Accordingly, Xiaomi will bring the Mi Mix 4, which it is preparing to introduce in the summer, with an under-screen camera. This will completely save the screen design of the phone from the notch. It is also said that Xiaomi is advancing with a thin-frame design approach in the Mi Mix 4. Another information about the screen is that the phone will come with an FHD + screen.

When we take a look at the other known features of the phone, we see the Snapdragon 888 processor, which is indispensable for new generation flagships, and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 120W fast charging support.

We think that Mi Mix 4 will be a smartphone at the same level as Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra, but when it comes to price, the general idea is that Mi Mix 4 will come with a higher price tag.