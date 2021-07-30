Xiaomi Mi Hypersonic, 20,000 mAh and 50W Power Bank, Arrives in India

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Mi Hypersonic power bank in India. With a capacity of 20,000 mAh, the device supports fast charging of 50W capable of providing power for cell phones and notebooks.

The portable charger was made available in the Indian market through crowdfunding on the Mi India website. The campaign began this Friday (30), and the gadget will cost 3,499 Indian rupees — about R$ 239 in the current conversion.

Mi Hypersonic can be charged from zero to 100% in 3 hours and 50 minutes. In addition, the device has a USB-C port and two USB type A ports, which allows you to charge several devices simultaneously.

As Xiaomi cites, the power bank supplies power to smartphones with support for speeds of up to 50W. In this way, the gadget can completely fill a 4,500 mAh battery in about an hour of charging.

Finally, the portable charger can also be used to charge 45W notebooks. With support for Power Delivery 3.0 technology, the device fully supplies the battery of the old Lenovo ThinkPad L480 in 2 hours and 30 minutes, for example.

Loading wearables

Another plus point of Mi Hypersonic is the special charging mode for devices with low output power. When activated, the power bank securely supplies power to bluetooth headphones, smartwatches and other wearables.

Furthermore, the portable charger uses a local verification system. This means that the gadget protects itself and other devices from short circuit, battery overcharging and other similar problems.

Unfortunately, as it is a localized crowdfunding project for India, Xiaomi still has no plans to launch the new power bank model in other markets.