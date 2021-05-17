Xiaomi Mi CC10: Flexible Phone Should Bring Snapdragon 870 Chip

Xiaomi Mi CC10: New information published on the Weibo website on Monday (17) indicates that the Xiaomi Mi CC10 may be equipped with the Snapdragon 870 processor. Previously, a variant of the device had appeared in Geekbench tests with the Snapdragon 865+, which was featured on the tops 2020, suggesting that the Chinese giant may have recently adopted the new model as a discreet improvement.

Despite having a “higher” numbering, the Snapdragon 870 is not considered a high-end processor and falls into the category of premium or high-performance middlemen. However, this does not make it any less powerful, as its latest technology puts it on the same level as the Snapdragon 865+.

This is due to the configuration of the Snapdragon 870 cores, which can reach a maximum frequency of 3.2 GHz – about 100 MHz more than the Snapdragon 865+. In addition, the latest model has support for 5G networks and accompanies the Adreno 650 GPU, configured with a slightly higher frequency of 670 MHz. Check below for more technical details on both models:

So far, it is only known that the Xiaomi Mi CC10 must have a flexible screen and be powered by a generous 4,360 mAh battery. If it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the model will also be able to count on a 100 MP camera and, in addition, other rumors indicate the presence of telephoto lenses of up to 120X – which reinforces the expectation of a powerful set of cameras.