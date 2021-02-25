Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will receive full support for WhatsApp

Coming soon, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 had a new discovery discovered for its arrival. The future smart bracelet should have full support for WhatsApp and Telegram messengers.

The evidence was found in the Mi Fit application code. The wearable would have the ability to respond quickly to messages, even with previously prepared options to choose from.

The forecast is that the new generation of Xiaomi’s smart bracelet will have a number of improvements compared to its predecessor. An example of this will be the support of features such as oxygen meter through the SpO2 sensor, NFC and integrated GPS.

In addition, Mi Band 6 is expected to arrive with support for Alexa voice assistant. The accessory should also have a larger screen – but without confirmation of the exact size -, with improvements in brightness and visualization in sunlight.

It is worth remembering that the international version of the Chinese manufacturer’s future wearable has already started receiving the certifications required for launch outside the Chinese market. However, so far, there is no confirmation of the date of its officialization.

The trend is that the accessory does not take long to be presented by Xiaomi, however other details should be revealed in the coming weeks.

