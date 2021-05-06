Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Smartband Meet New Smartband

Xiaomi smart wristbands are popular around the world, and the Mi Band line has just won a more current model. At first glance, the new model may look the same as always, but with a closer look, it is soon possible to notice the considerable increase in the screen of the Smartband, which now has 1.56 inches.

In the first days available, the new version of the gadget was already a sales success, along with the Xiaomi Mi 11. But then, what does this bracelet have?

Xiaomi Mi band 6 screen

Xiaomi improved the screen of its smartband to one with AMOLED technology and 49% larger than the previous one, with a total of 1.56 “inches. The screen resolution is now 152×486 inches pixels, making it easier to view the available information. .

The bracelet is navigated through swipes, and you can access more information by swiping sideways. Information that you can customize as you prefer. You can click on the weather forecast icon, for example, to read more information about the weather!

Innovation in daily follow-ups

One of the most interesting new features of Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is the tracking of SpO2 (Blood oxygen saturation), so you will be able to monitor the blood oxygenation level while doing activities.

In addition, the smart bracelet also features the classic heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking (tracking even light naps), your sleep cycles, and the quality of your breathing while you sleep.

Finally, the gadget has a function to monitor your stress levels and also the phases of the menstrual cycle with several details, such as ovulation and reminders that you can program.

Monitoring of physical activities

The new Mi Band 6 has the ability to follow up to 30 different physical activities, such as cycling on the treadmill, swimming in the pool (has 5ATM water resistance), yoga, jumping rope and some sports, such as badminton and basketball.

In addition, six fitness activities are automatically detected: power walking, treadmill, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, rowing machine and elliptical trainer.

Battery life of Xiaomi mi band 6

In this regard, Xiaomi kept the 125mAh battery of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 bracelet, guaranteeing about 14 days of direct battery, if you use your smartband in normal mode.

In addition, Xiaomi also maintained the magnetic charging launched on Smartband 5. Guarantee that it will not be necessary to remove the bracelet to charge.

New looks and possibilities

The bracelet offers a variety of 130 different full-screen watch interfaces for you to choose the one that best suits your taste and need.

Of course, it is also possible to exchange the full screen option for different information available on the screen, such as weather forecast, heart rate, heart rate, steps taken, among many other options available. And to complete it, the model has eight possibilities of bracelet colors available to be able to change and vary.