Xiaomi Mi Band 6 should bring GPS, Alexa and oximeter

Possible details of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 were recently leaked on the GeekDoing technology forum. According to user Magical Unicorn, known for revealing information about the Chinese brand, the new smartband is under development.

According to the materials found by the leaker in the smart bracelet firmware, it should reach the market with several new features. Among them, there is the presence of an integrated GPS and an SpO2 sensor.

Codenamed “Pangu”, the Mi Band 6 will have two versions: a Chinese (serial number XMSH16HM) and a global edition (XMSH15HM). One of the main differentials between the models is that only the Chinese market variant will come with NFC technology.

The firmware file shows that the smartband has features similar to Amazfit Band 5. As stated, it will have an Sp02 sensor – which will function as an oximeter – and support Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant.

Other information highlights that the model will have an integrated GPS, a feature long awaited by users. Finally, it will be able to set alarms directly on the device and will bring a Pomodoro timer to monitor productivity.

More physical activities

For sports users, Mi Band 6 will be able to register new physical activities. The data found in the firmware show that the gadget includes more than 30 options of activities, including the unprecedented basketball, bowling, pilates, volleyball and zumba.

The new smartband model should also bring a larger display than the previous one. That’s because the watch indicators and notification icons have all been redesigned. For example, more than 300 new emoticons were found in the archive.

So far, Xiaomi has not revealed the possible window for the launch of Mi Band 6. However, it is possible that the product will reach the Chinese market in the middle of this year.