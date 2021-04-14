Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is homologated in Brazil; hitting stores?

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: A document released by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reveals that the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was approved in Brazil on March 31. The lawsuit, requested by DL Eletrônicos, distributor of the Chinese company’s products in the country, suggests that the device is not far from stores in the region.

Also according to the material, the model corresponds to the global version of the smart bracelet, the XMSH15HM, equipped with a 1.56 inch color display – 50% larger than its predecessor – and interface customization with more than 60 themes.

In addition, the manufacturer promises up to 14 days of uninterrupted operation, provided by the 125 mAh battery, charged in less than two hours.

Among other features, the presence of a heart rate, sleep, oxygen and stress level monitor, as well as 5 ATM water resistance, can be mentioned. Finally, the device, connected to cell phones via Bluetooth, tracks more than 30 different activities without the need for manual activation.

For now, Xiaomi Mi Band 6 release date and price have not been released here, even though its “older sister” costs R $ 429.99 on the company’s official website.