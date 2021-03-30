Xiaomi Mi Band 6 and Mi Band 5: differences between

Xiaomi launched today (29) the new smart bracelet of the brand, the Mi Smart Band 6. With 50% larger screen, oxygen monitor and feature to record up to 30 physical activities, the watch is a good companion for those who want to improve performance in physical activities. The bracelet of the Chinese company is one of the most popular in Brazil, due to its features and the more affordable price, when compared to other products on the market.

With the launch of the new Mi Band, we separated the main differences of the new model in relation to the 2020 version. If you are thinking about purchasing a Mi Band, but are in doubt about the specifications of each model, keep reading.

Design

Regarding the appearance, while the Mi Band 5 had an AMOLED screen of 1.1 inches and 126×294 pixels, the new model is 1.56 inches and 152×486 pixels, ensuring better information viewing compared to the previous version. For people who like to change, the Mi Band 6 continues with silicone bracelets in black, orange, yellow, olive and ivory.

Resources

The Mi Band 6 will have 30 sports monitoring modes, with automatic tracking of six categories, such as walking, cycling and rowing without the user having to start activities manually on the watch. In addition, the launch also has SpO2 function, which monitors blood oxygen saturation during a night’s sleep or during workouts. The previous version, on the other hand, had only 11 “fitness” monitoring modes and did not have the SpO2 feature.

The model continues with 5 ATM water resistance, connection to the cell phone via Bluetooth and heart rate monitoring.

Drums

The battery of the Mi Band 6 is the same as the one used in the previous version, of 125mAh. The bracelet takes less than two hours to charge and the company promises up to 14 days of charge, depending on the user’s consumption.

Prices and availability

For now, the bracelet is only expected to arrive in the Chinese market in April. The Mi Band will be available on the market in the version without NFC for ¥ 229 (US $ 35, approximately R $ 202, in the current conversion), while the version with NFC costs ¥ 279 (US $ 42, approximately R $ 243). There is no forecast for commercialization in Brazil.