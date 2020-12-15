Xiaomi Mi Band 5 gets update with new features

Xiaomi started to make available, this Tuesday (15), a new update for the Mi Band 5, which arrives bringing more resources for users of the global and Chinese versions of the bracelet, launched last June.

One of the novelties added in this update is sleep monitoring 24 hours a day, with the version becoming the first of the Mi Band series to provide functionality. Previously, the device only recorded data regarding moments of rest in the night and early morning.

Thus, if the user slept in the morning or napped in the afternoon, for example, the smartband did not monitor sleep in such periods, failing to display important statistical data, which changes from now on, according to the manufacturer Chinese.

The Mi Band 5 update also supports four new languages ​​(Greek, Hebrew, Indonesian and Vietnamese) and Harbin Citytong, Shengjingtong, Yongchengtong and Dalian Pearl transport cards. This latest novelty is only available in the Chinese version of the bracelet, which has the NFC feature activated, allowing the payment of tickets by approach.

How to update

There are two ways to obtain the update to the Mi Band 5 firmware 1.0.2.46. The first one starts by upgrading the Mi Fit v4.8.0 application on your phone. Then, just open the app and pair the smartphone with the bracelet to start the process of installing the new features.

It is also possible to update the smartband from the “My Devices” section of your phone. Open the menu, touch it in the list of connected gadgets and press the option to check for updates. Then, follow the instructions on the screen to download the new firmware.



