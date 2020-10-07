Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro video leaked: showing design and more

Xiaomi is preparing to introduce its new flagship full wireless headset named Mi Air 2 Pro. A new and sizable leak helps users get a better idea of ​​what to expect.

A detailed feature list is accompanied by a first experience video prepared for the headset. This list shows that Xiaomi’s new headset has a very strong feature list and can make an ambitious entry into the wireless headset market.

In the video, it is seen that the cotton ball in-ear design is abandoned in the Mi Air 2 Pro. The Mi Air 2 Pro, which will come with rubber ear tips and an outer surface with touch sensitivity, will be able to perform some functions with movements.

Both the top and bottom of the charging case of the Mi Air 2 Pro will be flat. This will make it easier for the box to remain on the surface. The USB-C port will be on the side of the box. However, it is also stated that this box will have wireless charging support. Pairing the Mi Air 2 Pro with Xiaomi’s phones will also be quick.

A table comparing the technical features of the Mi Air 2 Pro with the Apple AirPods Pro is among the leaks. It seems here that the Mi Air 2 Pro is slightly heavier than the AirPods Pro. However, it should be noted that the 0.9 gram difference is not very large and noticeable. Mi Air 2 Pro, which carries a 12 mm driver, promises a 20-hour battery life while its active noise canceling feature works. When this feature is turned off, the working time increases to 28 hours.

It can be said that the most important unknown about the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro is the price. To find out, it is necessary to be patient until Xiaomi’s event on October 13th.



