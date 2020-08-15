Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite and Mi Max 3 received MIUI 12

Officialized by Xiaomi in April of this year, MIUI 12 was gradually rolled out to the brand’s most diverse phones, thus bringing new life to devices with new animations, enhanced features, and more.

In its latest availability round, the Chinese manufacturer added three more devices to the list of buyers of the innovation; The beneficiaries here are Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite and Mi Max 3, which are starting to receive innovation in the domestic market. .

The official version, identified as V12.0.1.0, is classified as stable and has a size ranging from 2 GB to 2.1 GB, can be installed by OTA (over the air) distribution or installation by devices sold in China.

For now, there is no information yet on the availability of the said update for devices with a global version of the system, but given Xiaomi’s working pattern, it is possible to imagine that this will change in the coming weeks, while the last adjustments to the variant are Done.



