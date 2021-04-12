Xiaomi Mi 11X and 11X Pro features leaked

Xiaomi Mi 11X and 11X Pro are on the agenda, and this time Xiaomi came to the agenda with the phone models included in the update list. Some technical features of the Xiaomi Mi 11X and 11X Pro models, whose introduction date was announced, were leaked.

Mi 11X and 11X Pro detail in Xiaomi update list

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro models will get from the Snapdragon 888 processor. The flagship processor has 1 2.84 GHz Kryo 680, 3 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 and 4 1.80 GHz Kryo 680 cores. Due to the processor to be used, it is thought that the new models will exceed expectations in terms of performance.

The X11 Pro, which is predicted to come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, will appear with 2 different RAM options. Both models will be introduced with 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage.

With a 64 Megapixel f / 1.9 main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and 5 Megapixel macro lens, the future device will offer 8K video recording. In addition, the device will have a 20 Megapixel self-timer camera.

Graphics rendering speed will increase by 35 percent in new models. There will also be up-to-date technologies such as Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E (6Hz). The device is claimed to have dimensions of 163.7mm x 76.4mm x 7.8mm and a weight of 196 grams.

It is stated that the devices will be introduced on April 23. It is also among the leaks that the Xiaomi Mi 11X model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will cost $ 334.