Xiaomi Mi 11T: See Possible Specifications and Release Date

Xiaomi continues investing in the premium smartphone line in 2021. Rumors indicate that the Chinese manufacturer is preparing the debut of the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro models for September 23rd.

The information also mentions some changes in the devices. The Mi 11T series should replace IPS screens with OLED displays, in addition to bringing a MediaTek processor in place of Qualcomm’s chip for the base model.

The first details focus on the possible configurations of the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro. The model should have a “downgrade” by presenting a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz instead of the 144 Hz of the predecessor.

Another rumor indicates that the device may have the same triple rear camera set as the Mi 11 Lite. Although it sounds like a modest combination, the device features 64 MP (main), 8 MP (ultrawide) and 5 MP (macro) sensors.

The Pro variant has yet to arrive for consumers with the MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. As well, the model will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 120W.

Finally, sources also suggest that the Mi 11T Pro will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or 888+. Meanwhile, the base version will feature an adapted edition of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor.

New line of smart gadgets

Before unveiling the Mi 11T line, Xiaomi will hold a presentation to showcase the new devices for smart homes. Smarter Living 2022 will take place on the 26th of August in India.

During the event, the Chinese brand is expected to present the next generation of Wi-Fi routers, security cameras and Mi Notebooks. The company may also reveal news about Mi TVs, streaming devices and headphones.