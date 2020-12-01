Xiaomi Mi 11 will have Oppo Find X3, Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm today revealed (1) the Snapdragon 888, its new top-of-the-line processor for smartphones, and some manufacturers have already confirmed devices with the product. No company has revealed when the first phones with the chip will be launched on the market, but they gave the beginning of next year as a window of availability for the devices.

In all, 14 brands have already confirmed that they will bring devices with the new chip. So far, however, only the phones below have had their name revealed by the manufacturer.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11, the brand’s next top-of-the-line smartphone, will bring the Snapdragon 888 inside. The information was revealed by Lei Jun, the company’s CEO, in a statement during Qualcomm’s Tech Summit.

The Xiaomi commander also said that the Mi 11 will be “one of the first smartphones” equipped with Qualcomm’s new platform. “The Snapdragon 888 is the most powerful Qualcomm Technologies mobile platform of all time,” said Lei Jun.

Oppo Find X3

Oppo sent a press release revealing that the next line of Find X phones will feature Snapdragon 888. The smartphone series will be available in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the manufacturer, the Find X3 line will bring a powerful screen, with support for 10-bit colors and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum. The company also said it will be one of the first to bring the Snapdragon 888 to the market.

Realme “Race”

Realme revealed that it will bring the Snapdragon 888 on a smartphone that currently bears the code name “Race”. The company did not provide extra details about the product, but some leaks brought extra details about the device.

According to speculation, the Realme Race may be one of the cheapest phones with Snapdragon 888. A page containing information about the device also appeared on the internet and indicates that the product will feature 12 GB of RAM and Android 11 with the modification Realme UI 2.0.

More details on the Snapdragon 888 will be revealed on Wednesday (2) during the second day of Qualcomm’s Tech Summit.



