Xiaomi Mi 11 will have a special Night video mode

There is very little time left for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. There will be an official introduction on Monday, December 28, and Xiaomi is already previewing a brand new feature. A brand new feature like night video mode seems to be on the way.

A post on the Chinese social network Weibo shows a music box visible in the dark. A Christmas song is heard in the background of the video. The video was probably shot with the Xiaomi Mi 11 and highlights the device’s low-light video capability. It even shows a special Night video mode. All of this is possible thanks to advances in computational photography.

Just like with photos, low-light videos have shown progress in recent years. However, we haven’t seen a special Night video mode until now. Therefore, it is a matter of curiosity what the feature will offer. Don’t be fooled by the quality of the video on the Weibo share, because the social network compresses the videos before posting. So, the normal video that the phone will shoot is much better than what appears in the post.



