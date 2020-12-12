New leaks are emerging about the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone. The leaked images were first shared on Weibo and then multiplied on Twitter. It seems that the unnatural and correct angles of a person holding the smartphone show that the photos were taken for promotional purposes. Xiaomi Mi 11 was seen live with its giant camera!

Here is Xiaomi Mi 11 with its giant camera

Smartphone with its giant camera in the photo; Fully compatible with the Mi 11 smartphone seen in previously leaked renderings and photos. There is no confirmation of the camera’s features yet, but we can say that the ring around the top module is inside the main camera.

According to unconfirmed reports; The main camera will use a 108 Megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM3 image sensor. As the battery capacity; The Chinese 3C regulator approved Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to come out of the box with 4920 mAh and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro 5120 mAh.

The alleged characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone

If we look at the features of the Xiaomi Mi 11 with the leaked information; It will come with a screen larger than 6 inches and a 1440p resolution. The screen refresh rate of the smartphone is 120 Hz; It will appear before users with the AMOLED screen type.

The screen will bring important features on both sides and place the front camera in the upper left corner. The phone will come out of the box with a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage memory. In the camera section, Xiaomi Mi 11 main camera is 108 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and 13 Megapixel and front camera; It is expected to come with a 20 Megapixel unidentified sensor.



