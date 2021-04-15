Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: shot a video of unboxing underwater

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro have IP68 resistance certificates against dust and water. Wanting to emphasize the existence of this certificate a little more, the Chinese manufacturer shot a video of opening a box under water for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

In the video shared by Xiaomi, a diver entering a pool or water tank is seen opening the box of a working Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. In the past, T-Mobile has shot similar unboxing videos for Samsung’s waterproof videos.

The phone with IP68 certification continues to work for 30 minutes under 1.5 meters of water. At the heart of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone’s 6.81-inch AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1440p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs.

The focus of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s promises is the camera experience. Samsung’s 50-megapixel GN2 sensor takes over as the main camera in the smartphone. A 48-megapixel 5x periscope camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera also complete the system. The underwater box opening video can be described as a pleasant promotional material prepared by Xiaomi for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.