Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Passed Benchmark Test With Android 12

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra came out of the box with Android 11 operating system and MIUI 12.5 user interface. No concrete details have emerged so far about the arrival of the beta version of Android 12 to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. However, a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra running Android 12 has passed Geekbench’s benchmark test.

The global version of the phone with the model number M2102K1G was the guest of Geekbench’s test center with the latest Android version. After this leak, Xiaomi is also expected to share more details about the Android 12 update.

It is stated that new details about the open beta program of Android 12 may be announced in the coming weeks. Therefore, it is useful to listen to future news on this subject.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which was unveiled at the end of March, carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The dual-screen phone provides the energy it needs with a 5000 mAh battery with 67W charging support.