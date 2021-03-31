Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, leader of DXOMARK camera tests

One of the newest smartphones from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi won first place in the camera quality test of the renowned DXOMARK platform. This is the Mi 11 Ultra, which has photography as a highlight and was officially announced on Monday (29).

In the DXOMARK test, the model got 143 points in the overall rear camera set score, surpassing former leader and rival Huawei Mate 40 Pro +, who scored 139 points. The complete and detailed analysis on the set has not yet been published, but the notes have already come out. The Mi 11 Ultra had 148 points in photography, 100 points in zoom and 117 points in video.

The model shoots at a resolution of up to 8K, has a technology to optimize night shots and a zoom of up to 120 times. The laser focus in the Time-of-Flight standard is the first in the category with multiple point targeting. The camera set includes a main sensor (50 MP), an ultra-wide (48 MP) and a periscopic lens (48 MP) – the last two from Sony.

The highlights seem to be the exposure and capture of colors and textures, in addition to the autofocus, the absence of noise in the final result and the zoom of the telephoto lens.