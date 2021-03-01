Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is coming: Here are the features

Xiaomi will launch the flagship phone Mi 11 Ultra in the coming months. The highly anticipated smartphone by users appeared in a video shared by a Filipino Youtuber last week.

The video that Youtuber shared first and then deleted gives us important information about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. According to the details revealed so far, Xiaomi aims to go beyond the usual with its new flagship model.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will make a difference with its design

In the video shared by Youtuber, Tech Buff PH, it was revealed that the Mi 11 Ultra will come with serious design innovations. While looking at the smartphone from the front does not reveal any design differences, things change on the back.

At the back, a minimal secondary screen meets us, the smartphone will come with a 50 Megapixel main camera, a 48 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 48 Megapixel periscope camera with 120x digital zoom. In addition, the camera located on the front, in the upper left corner, will have a resolution of 20 Megapixels.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset as the processor. While there is no clear information on the RAM side, the reports indicate that a 16GB memory will come.

The 6.81-inch OLED screen of the Mi 11 Ultra will offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while also incorporating a fingerprint reader. The most curious issue was what the secondary screen of the smartphone would do. There is no clear information about the subject yet.

However, the screen positioned next to the camera sensors on the back will likely have functions such as notification control. Additionally, Youtuber, who shared the video, states that the smartphone has IP68 certification. This shows that the smartphone is water resistant up to 1.5 meters.