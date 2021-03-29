Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra introduced: the best camera phone

Xiaomi introduced the long-awaited Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, as well as new products such as 80W charger and wireless charging pad at the event organized today. Of course, the phones attracted attention with the equipment of the event. We have brought together the details, especially the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features and price.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs: 6.81 inches – Snapdragon 888

The Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch AMOLED display developed by Samsung. The screen, which has 120 Hz refresh and 480 Hz touch sampling rate, offers WQHD + resolution. Supporting HDR10 + technology, the screen can reach 1550 nits of brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The perforated screen for the front camera includes the fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi’s new flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, similar to the previous model. This eight-core processor, which is produced with a 5 nm fabrication process and can go up to 2.84 GHz, contains the Adreno 660 GPU. Currently the most powerful processor that can be included in an Android phone.

50 Megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN2: 8K video recording

On the back of the Mi 11 Ultra, there is a 50 Megapixel ISOCELL GN2 main camera developed by Samsung. This camera is accompanied by the Sony IMX586 ultra-wide angle camera offering 48 Megapixel resolution and also the telephoto camera using the same sensor. Both the main and telephoto cameras of the phone, which has 5x optical zoom, have optical image stabilization technology.

Similar to other manufacturers, Xiaomi was not limited to optical zoom and provided users with 120x digital zoom on this device. On the front of the device, there is a 20 Megapixel camera.

Xiaomi’s new flagship received the title of the phone with the best camera with 143 points in the DxOMark test. Its closest competitor, Mate 40 Pro Plus, is in second place with 139 points.

Thanks to the screen on the back of the device, it is possible to see yourself while shooting. Apart from that, you can view various information such as time on this screen.

67W fast charging both wired and wireless

The 5000 mAh battery of the device can reach 67W fast charging both wired and wireless, thus it is fully charged within 37 minutes. Mi 11 Ultra, which is resistant to water and dust thanks to its IP68 certificate, is one of the first Xiaomi models with this certificate.

Thanks to silicon oxygen anode technology, Xiaomi, which has managed to increase the battery capacity with a minimum size increase, also offers 10W reverse charging feature.

Similar to other competitors, the smartphone, which offers high-speed internet access thanks to Wi-Fi 6e and 5G technologies, comes out of the box with the MIUI 12 user interface. Mi 11 Ultra is a very remarkable phone in terms of battery.

How much is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price?

The price of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was set at 775 Euros. Of course, this is the conversion of the selling price in China. It is currently unknown how the European price will be.